The Hopkins County Sportsmen/Women’s Club officially began in late March of this year and are seeking to grow their membership.

According to Loman Scarbrough, the Founder/President of the organization, the club involves working together to make a positive impact on the future of Wildlife Conservation and education in our area.

“We are working to build projects for the public Sportsmen and Sportswomen to use,” Scarbrough said. “We are looking to work along side of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. We will be applying for funding for projects to enhance and protect our public lands.”

In addition to the traditional hunting, fishing, and archery usually found at a sportsmen’s club, the Hopkins County Sportsmen/women’s Club will also be hosting outdoor events for both adults and the youth in the community. These events will focus on outdoor knowledge, education and safety.

“We are looking to host an Outdoor Sportsmen and Sportswomen Expo this fall,” he said. “We are currently working with our local communities. We have a few wildlife conservation restoration projects in the works pending funding. The Mortons Gap Lake restoration project will be around $5,000. We are working on studying the lake and restocking the lake with bass, bigger blue gill and catfish. We have talked with the school about the kids helping build some benches to add to the lake.”

Scarbrough says that he has plans to potentially build a 3D Archery Training course and possibly a firearm range in Hopkins County.

“Our club is gaining positive feedback and attention from not only across the state but across the country,” said Scarbrough.

The Club will meet again on September 16, 2023, at the Hopkins County Extension Office, in Madisonville, at 9 a.m. Information about the club will be presented in addition to a guest speaker.

“We have several thousand acres of public hunting, fishing and recreational properties here in Hopkins County,” he said. “It’s time for the Sportsmen and Sportswomen of Hopkins County to work together professionally. We have lots of great opportunities here in Hopkins County that we need to start utilizing. We need to get our youth involved in hands on activities in the outdoors.”

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more information about the Sportsmen/women’s club, can contact the club via email at hopkinscosportsmen@yahoo.com or visit their new website, www.hopkinscosportsmen.com.