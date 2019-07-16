YAA Little League will have signups for the next two weeks for the 2019 Fall League.
Signups can be turned in at the YAA Concession Stand and the cost is $55 per player in cash or check.
The season is from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3 and the selection of teams will take place on Aug. 6.
Date and times for sign ups are today from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 20, from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 2-5 p.m.
