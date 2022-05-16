The Lady Storm jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against Caldwell County in game two of the opening round of the 7th District Softball tournament in Princeton last night. Aly McCord led off the game with single, then Caroline Wilson reached on a dropped third strike. McCord and Wilson both stole home to put Central up 2-0.
But the Lady Tigers battled back in the bottom half, putting up three. After shutting the Lady Storm down in the top of the second, they added two more runs to take a 5-2 lead.
Caldwell added two more unanswered in the bottom of the third to go up 7-2.
Caldwell then put up 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to 15-run rule the Lady Storm.
The loss went to Emily Ballard. Through 3.1 innings she allowed 18 hits and 15 earned runs.
1B: A. McCord 1, K. Bryan 1
