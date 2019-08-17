Those of you who have read my columns over the years know I like to start debates. One great question to have a debate on is who is the best brother/sister combination in Hopkins and Webster County sports history?
I am not sure I can totally answer the question, but I can give you two names who would need to be on the list for discussion in Kelly Pendleton-DeVilder and her brother, Robert Pendleton.
The Pendletons will be inducted into the Webster County High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Aug. 23, when the Trojans host the Hopkins Central Storm for the season opening football game.
So what are the Pendletons' credentials to be one of the greatest brother/sister combinations in local sports history?
Some of you may know them as basketball stars, but they were also probably the best brother/sister combination in tennis in Webster County history. Kelly was a six-year letter winner for the Lady Trojans, who finished her career with 68 wins -- an average of about 14 wins a season.
It is always hard to compare players of different eras as today's tennis teams tend to play more matches than they played in the Pendleton era. In the Pendleton era of tennis, it was almost impossible to get to the state tournament as you had to defeat every powerhouse in the Second Region along with the Third Region Owensboro schools.
Notwithstanding this tough task, in 1995 Kelly was the first member of the Webster County Lady Trojan tennis team ever to qualify for state.
Robert lettered in tennis for seven years and had a career record of 75 wins and 23 losses. He is considered by most people to be the greatest Webster County male tennis player ever.
Robert Pendleton was also a star on the Trojan track team his senior year. He won the Class 2A Regional 1600 meter, finished seventh in the state and ran on the state-qualifying 4x400 relay team for the Trojans.
Notwithstanding their tennis and track contributions, most people know the Pendletons for their basketball exploits.
When Kelly graduated from Webster County High School in 1998, she was the all-time leading scorer in school history with 3,099 points.
Today, Kelly still holds the school record for the most field goals made (349), most free throws made (766) and the most points in a game (44). Kelly was a three-time Honorable Mention All-American, two-time First Team All-State, three-time All Second Region and was the Second Region Player of the Year her senior year.
After high school, Kelly went on to star at the University of Tennessee at Martin from 1998-2002. She earned multiple All-OVC honors for the Skyhawks, including All-OVC and Scholar Athlete of the Year.
In 2010 she was given the greatest honor by her college program as she was inducted into the University of Tennessee at Martin Athletic Hall of Fame, which is the same school that produced legendary womens coach Pat Summitt.
Robert finished his high school basketball career as the second all-time leading scorer in Trojan history with 1,901 points and had a career scoring average of 17.6 points per game. He was Region Two Player of the Year in 2002, was two-time All-Region, and three-time All-Sixth District.
On the individual side, he holds the boys' career record for three point field goals made (290), free throw percentage (83%), and the boys' single game record for three point field goals made (8).
After high school, Robert went on to play for Transylvania University in Lexington. He was a four-year starter and two-time Honorable Mention All-Heartland Conference while playing for the Pioneers.
In his senior year Robert helped led Transylvania to a schoo- record 27 wins in a season. The Pioneers also made an NCAA Division III Tournament Elite Eight appearance.
Both Pendletons have made a successful transition to a post-athletic career.
Today, Kelly and her husband live in Waterloo, Illinois with their two children. She is a fitness instructor for Fast Fitness Bootcamp and she and her husband have started and currently run the Waterloo Basketball Association for third through fifth graders. She also assists with the girls' varsity basketball team at Waterloo High School.
Robert lives in Henderson. He is currently doing environmental work for Peabody Energy as a reclamation compliance specialist.
