Everyone loves a good underdog story, and while the horse racing world is talking about Rich Strike’s amazing win the Kentucky Derby against 80-1 odds, one story that went largely unnoticed among the excitement of the weekend has ties directly to Madisonville. Secret Oath, winner of Friday night’s 148th Kentucky Oaks, is one such story, and she is owned by a Madisonville-native.

Maybe Secret Oath isn’t an underdog by the traditional sense of the word. She came into Friday night’s Kentucky Oaks carrying 4-1 odds, making her the second favorite to win the race. Its the backstory that makes this a story worth telling.

Secret Oath was bred and raised on Briland Farm, owned by Robert Mitchell and his wife Stacy Cooper Mitchell, a Madisonville-native and 1984 graduate of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. But the pair never set out to be in horse racing, it just kind of fell into their laps.

“In the late 90’s we were looking to buy a house,” said Stacy. “At that time a lot of people in our area were splitting up property and putting in subdivisions. But we didn’t want to live in a subdivision where we had houses right on top of us. We found out that we could buy farm land for not much more than we would have to spend on a house.”

So the Mitchells bought 92 acres.

“That is when our friends told us, if you’re going to own a farm, you have to have a horse,” Stacy said. “And if you’re going to own a horse, you might as well buy one that is going to have babies so that your kids can enjoy them.”

The Mitchells went to a local horse auction and bought a quarter horse for the kids to ride.

“Horses are a herd animal, they aren’t happy by themselves,” Mitchell said.

So they went back to auction and bought a brood mare named Chao Praya for $1. That horse came from a racing bloodline, but had never been raced or trained.

That led to them adding another horse, and another until suddenly they had a field full or horses. Once they had a field full of horses, of course that led to more horses.

Mitchell said that initially, still having no intention of racing horses, they took their young horses to auction to help pay for their farm.

“Some sell,” she said. “Some don’t.”

On a horse farm, when a horse doesn’t sell, its not providing for the farm. So the Mitchells entered the world of horse racing merely by chance.

Robert Mitchell told reporters at the Kentucky Oaks on Saturday that he and his wife had never bought a race horse. Every single horse they had ever raced had been breed and raised at Briland Farm, including Secret Oath. In fact, the Mitchells still own both her the mother, or dam, and her second dam, or grandmother.

Secret Oath’s mother, Absinthe Minded, is a three-time listed stakes winner.

A little over 20 years after getting into the horse business, the Mitchells arrived at Churchhill Downs las week with Secret Oath and 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four time winner of the race. Well, actually, Lukas and the horse arrived last week, the Mitchells were still busy on the farm, delivering a new foal, mowing pastures and mending fences. But they arrived in time to see their horse in action.

Secret Oath started the race from the worse possible spot.

“Being in the one hole (post position), we didn’t have much choice on what to do,” Lukas, who tied Woody Stephens for the most Oaks wins by a trainer, told the AP. “I told (jockey) Luis (Saez) not to get too creative on the turn and make his move if he was going to get in position on the backside. When I saw him moving around the turn, I turned and hugged my wife and said, ‘here we go.’ It feels great.

Lukas, who last won the Oaks in 1990 with Seaside Attraction, also won races in 1989 (Open Mind), 1984 (Lucky Lucky Lucky) and 1982 (Blush With Pride).

“After you win one and you think it a little while, the real satisfaction is when you can put these people that work with these horses and raise them and so forth in that position,” Lukas said.

Back at Briland Farm, life goes on.

The Mitchells now have around 15 horses. That includes three retired gelded males and a couple of females who are now over the age of 30. One of the later is Secret Oath’s grandmother, who is now 33.

Mitchell said that many people, especially in horse racing, give up on horses when they get older. Once they pass a certain age, they require a lot of hands-on care and tending that just doesn’t fit with the fast paced world of racing.

“I feel like we owe something to these horses that have given so much to us,” Mitchell said.

That message is one the Mitchell’s take seriously. When asked about what the future holds for his Oak’s winner, Robert Mitchell was pretty clear.

“Let’s do what’s best for the horse,” he said. “Not what’s best for us, or the public, but what’s best for the horse.”