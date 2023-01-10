The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons have been hot lately, and as they head into the second half of the season, they are riding a 7-game winning streak that began on Dec. 20.
Tuesday the Lady Maroons celebrated senior night with a win over Calloway County, demolishing the Lady Lakers 64-33 to advance to 12-3 on the season.
Riley Sword led the charge for the Lady Maroons in the first quarter by hitting three shots for six of the Lady Maroons 13 points to start the game. The Lady Lakers kept it close in in the first quarter, scoring eight points of their own, but the Lady Maroons still headed into the second box up 13-8.
The Big M offense heated up in the second quarter and by halftime Madisonville had stretched that out to 29-14 as they headed to the locker rooms.
In the second half the Lady Maroons Amari Lovan made her presence felt, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and going into the final box the Lady Maroons held a 55-21 lead.
In the fourth quarter the Lakers manage to outscore Madisonville 12-9 but the damage had already been done. A the final buzzer the Lady Maroons had the “W” with a final score of 64-33.
Senior Amari Lovan led Madisonville with 17 points, went three of five from the line , she had six assist, and hit two of four behind the arc. Riley Sword finished with 16, four rebounds, three assist and three steals. Destiny Whitsell finished with 10, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Emilee Hallum and SaNya Carney both had six points, Katelyn McGowan had four points, Jaycee Noffsinger had three, and Brylee Baumgardner finished with two points in the game.
With the win the Lady Maroons move to 12-3 on the season. They will travel to Dixon on Friday night to face Webster County. The normally tough Lady Trojans are struggling this season and come into the game sitting at 3-12.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.