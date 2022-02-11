It took a tough overtime win on Thursday against Caldwell County, but the Madisonville Maroons secured their spot atop the 7th District regular season podium this week by knocking off the Tigers for the second time this season. They then headed to Hopkinsville on Friday and knocked off UHA in a surprisingly close game.

At University Heights on Friday, the Maroons started strong and looked to have the game well in hand. But after leading by as much as 23 during the first half of play, Madisonville saw their lead slowly starting to slip away in the second half.

Madisonville outscored the Blazers 20-2 in the first quarter, then backed that up with a 17-13 second box to head to the break up 37-15.

From there things began to deteriorate. UHA showed a surprising dominance in the third box, clawing their way back within range. They outpaced Madisonville 20-10 to get within 12 at 47-35.

They kept up the pressure in the final period. With under a minute to go in the game, the Blazer pulled to within three. With time running out, they attempted to use fouls to keep themselves in the game, but couldn’t pull it off as the Maroons manage to get the ball in the hands of Kale Gaither who kept UHA from cashing in. Madisonville claimed a 58-53 win.

Gaither led the Maroons with 23. He was joined in double digits by Danye Frazier with 12 and Zach Tow with 11. Destin Cheirs scored four, while Chris Price, Nyeem Peyton, Lajuan McAdoo and Quintin Rodgers all had two each.

That was the second close game in as many nights for Madisonville.

Caldwell County led 17-14after the first eight minutes on Thursday night, but were unable to hold onto that lead during the second quarter, when Madisonville outscored them 14-7 to take a 28-24 lead to the locker room.

The Tigers battled back in the second half, outscoring the Maroons 10-8 in the third to cut Madisonville’s lead to two heading for the final quarter 38-36. Caldwell led once again in fourth, outpacing Madisonville 10-8 to post a 46-46 tie at the end of regulation.

Lajuan McAdoo come through for the Maroons in the overtime period, putting up four points to Caldwell County’s three to give his team the win. Kale Gaither also sored a pair from the free-throw line.

Gaither led the Maroons with 21. Danye Fraizer scored nine, while Zach Tow had eight. Quintin Rodgers and Ashton Gaines each put up five. McAdoo had four in the contest, all scored in overtime.

The Maroons will play their second game against Hopkins County Central on Monday at 7:30 p.m. to put the wraps on their regular season district play for the year. Madisonville is currently 5-0 in the district, trailed by Caldwell at 4-2. Hopkins Central at 2-3 and Dawson Springs at 0-6.

The Maroon have three games left in the regular season. After playing Central on Monday, they will travel to Trigg County on Thursday and host Evansville Day on Friday.