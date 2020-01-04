Local Sports
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Raymond Reed Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. John Hardin at South Laurel- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 1 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 4
AUTO RACING
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.- NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
North Carolina State at Clemson- ACCN 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Louisiana State at Tennessee- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland- FOX 11 a.m.
Creighton at Butler- FS1 11 a.m.
Georgia at Memphis- CBS 12 p.m.
Iowa at Penn State- BTN 1 p.m.
Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's- CBSSN 1 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville- ESPN2 1 p.m.
Connecticut at South Florida- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette- FOX 1 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky- SECN 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane- CBSSN 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita State- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Providence at DePaul- FS1 3 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State- SECN 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Utah- PAC-12N 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina- ACCN 5 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada (Reno)- CBSSN 5 p.m.
Alabama at Florida- ESPN2 5 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Christian- ESPNU 5 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State- PAC-12N 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Duke at Miami- ESPN 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor- ESPN2 7 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa- ESPNU 7 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt- SECN 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona- PAC-12N 8:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Utah State- CBSSN 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga- ESPN2 9 p.m
Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)- ESPNU 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin- BTN 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska- BTN 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas- ESPN 10:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii- NBC 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio- NBC 12 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston- ABC 3:35 p.m.
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston- ESPN 3:35 p.m.
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England- CBS 7:15 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Vegas- NHLN 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal- NHLN 6 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York- CBS 11 a.m.
RUGBY
PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton- ESPNEWS 7 a.m.
Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath- NBCSN 9 a.m.
SKIING
FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)- NBCSN 1 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Sunday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Sunday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason- NBCSN 11 a.m.
Michigan at Michigan State- CBS 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne- NBCSN 1 p.m.
Massachusetts at St. Louis- NBCSN 3 p.m.
St. John's at Xavier- FOX 3:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Colorado- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota- BTN 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois- FS1 7 p.m.
Southern California at Washington- FS1 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest- ACCN 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue- BTN 11 a.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Duke at Louisville- ACCN 1 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern- BTN 1 p.m.
Villanova at St. John's- CBSSN 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida- ESPN2 1 p.m.
Louisiana State at Missouri- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn- SECN 1 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon State- PAC-12N 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse- ACCN 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Memphis at Houston- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Georgia- SECN 3 p.m.
Utah at Oregon- PAC-12N 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama- SECN 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oregon State at Michigan- BTN 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF 5 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans- FOX 12:05 p.m.
NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia- NBC 3:40 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Florida at Pittsburgh- NHLN 4 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim- NBCSN 9 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton- NBCSN 9 a.m.
SKIING
FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Monday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Serie A: Torino at AS Roma- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Monday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Monday)
Monday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Colgate at Army- CBSSN 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Southern at Prairie View A&M- ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Illinois at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M- SECN 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala.- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Arizona State at Ohio State- FS1 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia- NBATV 6 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento- NBATV 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Edmonton at Toronto- NBCSN 6 p.m.
