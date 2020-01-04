Local Sports

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Raymond Reed Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. John Hardin at South Laurel- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 1 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell- 7:15 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 6 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, January 4

AUTO RACING

Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.- NBCSN 9 p.m.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

North Carolina State at Clemson- ACCN 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech- ESPN2 11 a.m.

Louisiana State at Tennessee- ESPNU 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland- FOX 11 a.m.

Creighton at Butler- FS1 11 a.m.

Georgia at Memphis- CBS 12 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State- BTN 1 p.m.

Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's- CBSSN 1 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville- ESPN2 1 p.m.

Connecticut at South Florida- ESPNU 1 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette- FOX 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky- SECN 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane- CBSSN 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse- ESPN2 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita State- ESPNU 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul- FS1 3 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State- SECN 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah- PAC-12N 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina- ACCN 5 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada (Reno)- CBSSN 5 p.m.

Alabama at Florida- ESPN2 5 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Christian- ESPNU 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State- PAC-12N 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.

Duke at Miami- ESPN 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor- ESPN2 7 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa- ESPNU 7 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt- SECN 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona- PAC-12N 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State- CBSSN 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga- ESPN2 9 p.m

Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)- ESPNU 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island- CBSSN 11 a.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin- BTN 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska- BTN 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas- ESPN 10:30 a.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii- NBC 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio- NBC 12 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston- ABC 3:35 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston- ESPN 3:35 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England- CBS 7:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

St. Louis at Vegas- NHLN 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal- NHLN 6 p.m.

RODEO

PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York- CBS 11 a.m.

RUGBY

PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton- ESPNEWS 7 a.m.

Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath- NBCSN 9 a.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)- NBCSN 1 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 2 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Sunday)

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Sunday, January 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason- NBCSN 11 a.m.

Michigan at Michigan State- CBS 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne- NBCSN 1 p.m.

Massachusetts at St. Louis- NBCSN 3 p.m.

St. John's at Xavier- FOX 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado- ESPNU 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota- BTN 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois- FS1 7 p.m.

Southern California at Washington- FS1 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest- ACCN 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Purdue- BTN 11 a.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida- CBSSN 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Michigan- ESPN2 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida- ESPNU 11 a.m.

Duke at Louisville- ACCN 1 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern- BTN 1 p.m.

Villanova at St. John's- CBSSN 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida- ESPN2 1 p.m.

Louisiana State at Missouri- ESPNU 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn- SECN 1 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State- PAC-12N 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse- ACCN 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky- ESPN2 3 p.m.

Memphis at Houston- ESPNU 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia- SECN 3 p.m.

Utah at Oregon- PAC-12N 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama- SECN 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oregon State at Michigan- BTN 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF 5 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans- FOX 12:05 p.m.

NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia- NBC 3:40 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Florida at Pittsburgh- NHLN 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim- NBCSN 9 p.m.

RUGBY

Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton- NBCSN 9 a.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Monday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Serie A: Torino at AS Roma- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Monday)

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Monday)

Monday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Colgate at Army- CBSSN 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State- ESPN2 8 p.m.

Southern at Prairie View A&M- ESPNU 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Illinois at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland- ESPN2 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M- SECN 6 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State- FS1 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala.- ESPN 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Arizona State at Ohio State- FS1 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia- NBATV 6 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento- NBATV 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Edmonton at Toronto- NBCSN 6 p.m.

