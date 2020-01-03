Madisonville North Hopkins added another win on Thursday, with a 48-37 victory over McCracken County. The Lady Maroons are currently 13-0 -- their best start to a season since 1986-87 when they went 27-0.
After finishing the first quarter up 11-10, the Lady Maroons found themselves losing 25-20 at halftime.
Both teams traded the lead in the third, but McCracken ended up with the 33-31 lead going into the fourth quarter. North responded with a 9-2 run in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter to take the lead 40-35, and they held on to keep their streak alive.
Courtney Peyton led the team in scoring with 29 points and added 10 rebounds in the win. Camryn LaGrange recorded 18 points, she also notched her 1,000th point of her career in only her sophomore year.
