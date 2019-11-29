Former players see similarities between '71, '19 Maroons

The last time Madisonville North Hopkins made semi-state in football was nearly 50 years ago with a team that had a future second-round NFL draft pick in Sonny Collins and multiple D-I college players.
"Sonny got hurt against Union County that year so I did most of the running," said Larry Jones, who was a key part of the '71 Maroons. "I usually blocked for Sonny but with him out, we had a lot of guys at fullback."
The team also featured brothers Jimmy and Ches Riddle, who are still active in the Madisonville community at Riddle Insurance.
See Players/Page B2
"We were a run-heavy team back then, just like the current team is now," Jimmy Riddle said. "We were a big team back then but not as big as the guys now. Our linemen averaged around 210 pounds."
The Riddle brothers and Jones said that they follow the current team, and they like what they're seeing on the field in 2019, led by head coach Jay Burgett.
"The Burgetts are a great family of coaches and educators," Ches Riddle said. "Lonnie Burgett coached my son at Hopkins County Central and they made the state tournament. The players on the field can be good, but that means nothing if they don't have a good coach leading them."
The three former Maroons all said that the community was behind them back then as much as it is with the team today.
"The town used to shut down around 3 p.m. on gamedays, and they were unbelievable for us back then," Ches said. "I hope these guys go on to win the state championship and beat our record because the community wants a championship. I'd love to see football and the basketball teams this year win a championship for Madisonville."
Jones said community support plays a big role.
"Our community was crazy about us," Jones said. "No matter where we went, they were right behind us, and I'm seeing the same thing from the community this year. Our community is hungry for a championship."
The 1971 team had many players go on to play college football, including Ches Riddle and Collins playing together at UK, where Collins would hold the school record in rushing until 2018.
"Sonny and I played every year in high school and college together," Ches Riddle said.
The current Maroons will have the support of not only the community behind them but also the former players over the next couple of weeks. The Riddles said that they will make the trip to Lexington if the Maroons win on Friday night.
"I just want this year's team to know that it's not about the 1971 team," Ches said. "It's about the 2019 team."
"It's just exciting to see them get this far, and I hope they go all the way," Jimmy said.
"North has had some good chances at winning a championship over the years," Jones said. "I'll be rooting for them to win one this year."
The 1971 Maroons ended up losing in the Class 2A state championship to Bryan Station.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.