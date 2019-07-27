Jones has colleges targeting him

Cooper Jones, an archer who attends Hopkins County Central, has found success in his passion for archery, which has led to multiple scholarship offers from different colleges.
"I started shooting real young," Jones said. "It started with hunting, then I got into competitive archery shot through the schools. Then I moved on from that and started shooting in more competitive archery; found more ways to get in tournaments and started winning those and moving up in classes. Then I started competing in higher levels and winning and getting recognition."
Jones knows a fellow archer from Central, T Sanchez, who's also had success in a high level, but the main difference between Sanchez and Jones is that Jones doesn't shoot for Central.
Jones has won back-to-back national championships in 2018-2019 and just won the 2019 S3DA 3-D National Championship in Metropolis, Illinois this past weekend. Jones shoots for the Western Kentucky Archery Complex S3DA, which is coached by his father, Darrell.
See Jones/Page B2
"We started the team last year with our first full season," the elder Jones said. "We've had a lot of accomplishments. The team won a state indoor championship last year and came in second in a national indoor tournament. We've got several kids who've done really well including three state champions, including Cooper. We coach from third grade all the way to senior year in high school."
With the success Jones has had in the state and national level, colleges have taken notice of him and have already offered him scholarships. The S3DA has partnered with USA Archery Collegiate to increase student exposure to college archery programs.
"I plan on shooting in college and hopefully go pro," Cooper said.
"There's about 12 schools that offered scholarships," Darrell said. "For every one of his wins, he'll receive a scholarship ticket from them."
Among the schools offering scholarships to Jones include, University of Cumberlands, University of Pikeville and Lindsey Wilson College.
Jones will be competing in the Kentucky Archery Shooters Association (ASA) State Championship this weekend and the ASA Pro-Am Classic back in Metropolis in August.
