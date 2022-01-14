The Hopkins County Central boys’ basketball teamed entered Thursday night’s contest against Union County looking to make it two wins in a row. A strong second half by Union County propelled the Braves past the Storm 62-57.
The Storm opened up hot in the first quarter. Namari Hall scored the first two baskets for Central. At the first timeout, the game was knotted at 10 with 2:15 to go in the first. A free throw by Trevor Weldon broke the tie, adding to his 9 first half points. Eli Mackey paced Union County in the first half with 13 points. Despite a one point lead at the end of the first quarter 13-12, the Storm used a series of steals and outlet passes to extend the lead to seven at the end of the first half. At the break, Central led 29-22. Six Storm players scored in the first half, while only three Union County Braves scored.
Union County made several adjustments at half time and came out with hot hand. Makey’s three pointer with 6:04 to go in the 3rd quarter brought Union within two 29-27. Union’s hot shooting allowed them to take the lead and they never relinquished it. Union led by as many as 7 points. Their lead at the 3rd quarter break was 40-36.
Despite the Storm’s effort to take the lead in the fourth quarter, they were not able to catch the Braves. Izaiah Manuel’s 13 second half points were too much for Central to handle. Marcus Eaves managed to pour in 24 points for the game with 18 coming in the second half. As the Storm began to foul in an attempt to stop the clock, Trevahn Jones made two huge shots to pull the Storm within three. With seven seconds to go, the score stood at 60-57 in favor of the Braves. After two free throws and a final near half court heave, the final score ended at 62-57 Braves.
Hopkins Central 13 29 36 - 57
Union County 12 22 40 - 62
Storm- Eaves 24, Hall 6, Weldon 12, Morris 4, Hooke 3, Jones 5, Shadrick 3
Braves-Manuel 17, Kanipe 10, Mackey 18, Corbett 12, Hughes 4
