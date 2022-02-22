The Lady Maroons came into the opening round of the 7th District Tournament with a lot of weapons at their disposal, and they would use everyone of them in their dominating victory over Dawson Springs last night in Princeton.

Madisonville’s offense ended the regular season ranked 15th in the state, averaging 62.9 PPG, a margin that they exceeded by the end of the third quarter. Sophomore Emilee Hallum came into the game ranked seventh in the state in 3-pointers, averaging three per game, a number she surpassed in the first half.

The Lady Panthers stuck with the Lady Maroons for the first three minutes of the game, but at the five minute mark with the score tied at 4-4, Madisonville came to life. The Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Panthers 19-5 to finish out the first eight minutes with a 23-9 lead.

In the second period, Madisonville outpaced Dawson Springs 20-12 to take a 43-21 lead into the locker room. Hallum headed to the break having already sank five from outside.

The Lady Maroons flexed their muscles in the third quarter, triggering the running clock as they dominated the Lady Panthers 21-4 to head in the final period with a 64-25 lead.

With the reserves in the game for both teams for most of the fourth quarter, the Lady Maroons once against led the Lady Panthers, this time 13-7 as they went on to take a 77-32 win to advance to the district championship on Thursday night.

Madisonville will play again on Thursday night in the 7th District Championship game at Caldwell County High School.

Madisonville 23-20-21-13 — 77

Dawson Springs 9-12-4-7 — 32

Scoring: Hallum 20, LaGrange 19, Lovan 16, Whitsell 6, McGowan 6, Parrish 3, Noffsinger 2, Johnson 2, Baumgardner 2