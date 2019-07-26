Postseason starts tonight vs. Hoppers
The Madisonville Miners regular season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 9-1 loss to the Henderson Flash.
The Ohio Valley League playoffs will begin Friday night with the Miners traveling to take on the Hoptown Hoppers in first-round play.
Henderson scored three runs in the first and four runs in the fifth to lead 7-0.
Madisonville finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with Shayne Lyons drawing a bases-loaded walk, but it would be the only run the Miners manufactured in the game.
The Flash scored one in the sixth and one in the eighth to secure the victory.
Miners starting pitcher Jackson Jarvis went 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out four.
Jarvis was handed the loss, his second of the season.
Cam Diaz came out of the bullpen and went 2.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit, walking four and striking out three. Michael Sookdeo pitched the final two innings in relief.
The Miners offense only recorded six hits in the game, and Tredell Blow was the only Miner to have a multi-hit game going 2-for-3 with a walk on his stat line.
The Miners finished the regular season with a 13-26 record, 12.5 games back of Hoptown in the West Division standings. Hoptown finished their season 25-13 and a five game lead over Paducah. The Hoppers will have home-field advantage as the top seed.
Madisonvlle enters the series 2-3 against Hoptown with a win at Elmer Kelley Stadium on June 30 and a win at Hoptown just this past Tuesday.
Both wins were close one-run games as the game on June 30 ended 9-8 and Tuesday's game was 8-7.
The series will move to Elmer Kelly Stadium on Saturday night where the Miners have a 6-13 record at their home ballpark.
The series will start out in Hopkinsville on Friday with first pitch at 7 p.m. at Hopkinsville High School.
Game two will also start at 7 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will be back at Hopkinsville on Sunday starting at 6 p.m.
Full coverage of the series will be in Tuesday's edition of The Messenger.
