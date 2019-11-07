Madisonville North Hopkins (8-2) will be facing Logan County (8-2) in the first round of the 2019 Class 4A Playoffs. The teams played each other back on Sept. 27 in Madisonville, with the Maroons dropping a 26-24 decision on a last-second touchdown.
Since that game, North reeled off three straight wins before losing a heart breaker to Mayfield 53-50 Friday, this time on a last-second field goal.
With the loss, North fell to the third seed in district play, losing home field advantage and forcing the Maroons to make the trip to Logan County. North can host next week with a win over the Cougars and if fourth seed Calloway County upsets first seed Hopkinsville.
"Going head-to-head against Mayfield was an honor for us," North head coach Jay Burgett said. "We played a great second half against them. Logan County is a good team, with a great quarterback and coaching staff."
As for Logan County, they split their final four games of the regular season with losses to Hoptown and South Warren where the Cougars only managed to score six points in each game. Logan relies heavily on the arm of quarterback Tyler Ezell, who finished the regular season with 2,231 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes.
Ezell's main target is Anthony Woodard, who has 740 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. The Cougar running game is led by Gary Hardy, who ended his regular season with 901 rushing yards and ran into the endzone 10 times.
"We need to play the full game this time around," Burgett said. "You take away the final three minutes, and we would've won by two touchdowns."
Jeriah Hightower rushed for 301 yards, scoring one touchdown, and Hayden Reynolds threw for only 125 yards including two TD's for the Maroons in that contest.
See Time/Page B2
Hightower goes into Friday night with a state-leading 2,231 rushing yards and has scored 23 touchdowns this season. Reynolds has thrown for 1,409 yards and connected on 23 touchdown passes.
"Hightower is a great kid, and he has a strong work ethic," Burgett said. "He comes in to lift at five in the morning and he gets good grades in school. If we keep playing in the postseason, he might have a chance at catching Sonny Collins in rushing for the school (record). Reynolds is also a good kid. Ever since we gave him the starting job, he hasn't let it go, and he keeps getting better."
Kickoff in Russellville is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.