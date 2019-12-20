North to do battle at King of the Bluegrass

The King of the Bluegrass holiday basketball tournament will be up and going this weekend, and the undefeated Madisonville Maroons are among the teams in the stacked field.
The tournament includes nine ranked Kentucky teams and three out-of-state teams participating for the prestigious trophy over the next four days.
"King of the Bluegrass is a nationally known tournament, you get teams from all over the country coming in to play in it, and we happen to be on that side of the bracket," said North's head coach Matt Beshear. "There is a Kentucky side of the bracket and there is a few Kentucky schools mixed in on the other side, and we happen to be one of those."
North gets started Friday facing Clay County in the opening round. The tournament is bracket competition, with the losers dropping to the consolation side.
"Our road is going to be difficult; we start out with a really good Clay County team that has been scoring 90 points a game. They can shoot the ball and have a pretty good post player," said Beshear.
The No. 2 ranked Maroons are 5-0 passing every test they has come their way so far, but this weekend will be their toughest yet.
"We are getting ready to hit a stretch in the next eight to 10 games where it's going to require our very best, and if we don't have our very best, we might be on the wrong end of the scoreboard," said Beshear.
See North/Page B2
This weekend North will face four strong opponents no matter what happens, providing the team a feel for what postseason basketball will be like.
"One way or the other, we are going to find out a lot about our team. We are going to play some of the best competition around," said Beshear. "It's exciting, and it's great exposure for our guys. It's going to help our team be tournament-tested come February, March."
North is coming off a comfortable 19-point victory over crosstown rivals Hopkins Central Tuesday night after picking up three straight ranked victories to open the season. Led by the senior duo of Ksuan Casey and Kenny White, the Maroons are coming in playing some of their best basketball.
"We are playing well, we are shooting the ball well and that's going to help our inside game," said Beshear. "With teams showing so much attention to Ksuan, if we can have guys stretching the defense, it's going to make us that much better offensively."
Starting senior point-guard Keyshawn Stone missed the Maroons last outing for precautionary reasons. Stone has averaged 10 points a game so far and has been vital for North at breaking down pressure.
"I think he will be fine and good to go,"said Beshear about his player. "He is another assistant coach for me on the bench, so hopefully we have him back sooner rather than later."
To look at the full bracket and a full schedule of the games go to www.kingofthebluegrass.com/p/schedule.html.
Other local teams will also be in action during the holidays. The Central boys will be in Twin Lakes Classic at Clinton County playing Eastern at 6:30 today for their opening game. On the girl's side, North will be traveling to Panama City, Florida to play in the Marlin Holiday Classic, while Central will play in the Danny Annis Classic at Ohio County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.