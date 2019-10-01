Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
Hopkins County Central had their senior night on Monday night prior to their match against Russellville. The seniors pictured with their families. (From left to right) Chase Garrett, Colin Garrett, Javen Jones, Dakota Pulliam, Seth Almon, Jesus Gallegos and Carlos Sifuentes. Results from Central's match will be in roundup in Wednesday's paper.
