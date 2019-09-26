Just four games into the season, the University of Kentucky football team has already dealt with its fair share of injuries.
Starting quarterback Terry Wilson, poised for a breakout junior campaign, was lost for the year with a knee injury he suffered Sept. 7 against Eastern Michigan. Before that, reserve quarterback Nik Scalzo and projected starting safety Davonte Robinson went through season-ending injuries of their own.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the rigors of college football don't stop.
Heading into Saturday's matchup at South Carolina, UK quarterback Sawyer Smith -- who became the starter after Wilson was sidelined -- and kicker Chance Poore are both working through injuries of their own.
Smith hurt his throwing shoulder on the final drive of the second quarter this past Saturday against Mississippi State and was questionable to return at halftime. Despite visibly fighting off pain, however, he closed out the game. Smith finished the day 15-of-41 with 232 yards and an interception.
Meanwhile, Poore's leg was hurt when he was hit on his last field-goal attempt Saturday. Backup kicker Matt Ruffolo finished the contest for the Cats and kicked their last field goal.
According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, Ruffolo has been working with the first team this week at practice and may be in line for more work if Poore -- who has made just one of his last four field-goal tries -- continues to struggle.
Both Smith and Poore were listed atop their respective positions on UK's depth chart this week, but the Cats' coaching staff has been monitoring their progress.
According to Smith, though, he feels good.
"It's a little sore, but it's fine," he said Wednesday. "The staff do a great job. I just needed some ice, but I'm fine. I'm throwing well this week."
Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran shouldered the blame for Smith's struggles against the Bulldogs, as well.
"I put him in a bad situation on Saturday," Gran admitted. "I know what he can do. He saw his mistakes and what he can get better at, and I think he'll continue to get better as we move on in the season. But I've got to help him out, too. I've got to get better."
Though Smith will likely play, the lack of depth behind him would leave the Cats in a tough spot if he got hurt again.
Sophomore Walker Wood and true freshman Amani Gilmore are the only other scholarship signal-callers on the roster, but neither have played a minute in a college football game. During the preseason, Wood shared third-team practice reps with Scalzo after dealing with knee and shoulder surgeries during his career in Lexington.
see wildcats/page b2
Even with the uncertainy elsewhere among quarterbacks, Smith doesn't anticipate changing his playing style moving forward.
"I'm gonna play my game," he said. "If you play scared in this sport, nothing good's gonna happen. I've just got to play my game. Our depth is fine. We'll be good."
Stoops also hinted at the possibility of wide receiver Lynn Bowden -- who has played quarterback in the past -- taking snaps under center.
According to Gran, putting Bowden in the Wildcat formation could cause some issues for opponents, even if Smith is healthy.
"I think it gives people grief when you can jump in and out of it and do some things," Gran said. "Lynn can rip the ball now. People have seen him throw the ball, so you better protect against it. There's a really good package for him. They have to defend it and we'll see how they defend it. ... You give Sawyer a better opportunity, as well."
Among other Wildcats dealing with injuries, defensive back Taj Dodson, a true freshman who was injured two weeks ago against Florida, is expected to return against South Carolina. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Epps, who fractured his foot early this season, is working his way back and maybe available next month following UK's bye week.
