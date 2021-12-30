Several Hopkins County basketball players have found themselves among the state’s elite athletes, at least according to the latest stats reported by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association (KHSAA).
Hopkins County Central’s Mercy Sutton currently leads the state in rebounding, averaging 15.6 RPG, which is 1.8 rebounds more than the player ranked in second. Her Lady Storm program also tops the team rebounding list, recording a state high 47.8 RPG average, while coming in at 26th in the state in scoring, recording an average of 61.8 PPG.
On the boys’ side for Central, Marcus Eaves tops the list, coming in as the number five scoring player in the state of Kentucky. In the first six games of the season, the senior has averaged 29.5 PPG. He is also ranked 16th in the state in rebounds, averaging 11.2 RPG. The Storm is reported as the 7th best rebounding team in the state, grabbing 37.5 boards per game.
As a team, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons are the 8th best rebounding team in Kentucky, pulling down an average of 37.4 rebounds per game. They are also the 24th highest scoring team in Kentucky, averaging 74.3 PPG. The team is also ranked 23rd in largest scoring margin, with their average win being by 15.9 PPG, and 48th in team free throw percentage, hitting 69.7% of all shots from the charity stripe. The Maroons’ Kale Gaither is ranked 38th in individual scoring, averaging 21.8 PPG. Teammate Zach Tow is 22 in rebounding, averaging 10.4 RPG.
Madisonville’s Emilee Hallum is current ranked 12th in the state for three point shots, averaging 2.9 per game, hitting 42.6%, while the Lady Maroons are 44th overall in three point shot percentage, hitting 31.6% from outside. They are also 31st in the state in scoring with a PPG average of 61, and are hitting 68.3% of their free throws to be ranked 29th in Kentucky.
Despite not having played since Dec. 9 due to the Dec. 10 tornado, Dawson Springs had one player among the state’s state leaders. Through seven games, Rett Nieters is current ranked 45th in the state in rebounding, grabbing an average of 9.3 RPG.
