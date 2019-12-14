What do you get when you have two of the best girls teams in the Second Region matching up? Fans attending Friday night's game against the home-standing Lady Maroons of Madisonville and traditional power Webster County will tell you -- one heck of a game.
As expected, it was a tight contest as the Lady Maroons pulled out a 44-39 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
It was competitive from the start as North went on a 5-0 run followed by a Webster 6-0 run in the first three and a half minutes of play. The Lady Maroons would end up leading at the end of the first quarter, 11-10.
Both teams were still going back-and-forth throughout the second quarter. Webster ultimately went into halftime with the narrow lead at 16-15.
Courtney Peyton led the Lady Maroons in scoring at the half with seven points. Camryn LaGrange had four points, while Lindsey Peyton and Kara Franklin each contributed two points in the first half.
North used a 7-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half to make it 22-16. The Lady Maroons then went on a 11-6 run to give them a 33-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Madisonville maintained their lead, going up 42-29 with less than four minutes remaining, causing Webster to call a timeout. Coming out of the break, Webster put up four quick points due to some sloppy play by Madisonville.
Ultimately, North was able to hang on to win the game by five points.
LaGrange ended her night with 14 points for the Lady Maroons. The Peyton sisters combined for 22 points, scoring 11 each. Webster's Marissa Austin scored 28 points for the Lady Trojans.
North will take on crosstown rival Hopkins County Central on Tuesday with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m at Central.
