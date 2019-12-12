While Hopkins County Central was playing an hour away at Todd County Central Monday, Dec. 2, the unthinkable happened to the Eaves family as their apartment at Willow Run in Madisonville was destroyed by a fire.
According to the fire report, the blaze was started by a malfunction of a central air conditioning unit under a window and caused $110,000 in damages to the apartment complex.
"It was heart breaking coming home from the game," Storm point-guard Marcus Eaves said. "Just to see everything that I had since I was a kid gone in an instant."
Eaves' father said the fire has impacted him deeply.
"It was devastating," said Storm assistant coach Charles Eaves. "I've been through a lot of similar situations. I've been to war going on two tours with the Army in Iraq in 2003 and 2005, and I thought that would be the most devastating thing that would happen in my life. But because my kids were involved this time -- the looks on their faces were overwhelming."
The family lost not only their home but many of their possessions, including Christmas gifts they had already purchased. The very next day, Marcus had to go back to school and took part in a game at Webster County.
"I didn't really want to go back to school the next day," Marcus said. "Everybody knew what happened, and I didn't want to be the center of attention that day and everybody asking me questions about what happened."
Storm head coach Michael Frailex realized the stree his freshman was under.
"You could tell that Marcus wasn't focused against Webster County," Fraliex said. "There's a lot more things that are more important than basketball. The Hopkins County community has done a great job of stepping up to help them, and Webster County passed around a hat during our game against them so that was a big show of respect out there."
There is a "Go Fund Me" account set up under "Making Marcus" where $887 has been donated toward the goal of $5,000. Central also set out a donation bucket during the 6th/7th District Challenge last Saturday afternoon.
"We're thankful for the community," Charles said. "The school, along with the neighboring churches, have really helped out. I've never really been on the receiving end of one of these before. I've always given back by serving in the military and even now, I'm giving back for our veterans."
Marcus has two older siblings who attend Murray State, and Charles said that the university has been helping out the family as well.
In the aftermath of the fire, the Eaves have been living in a hotel, and they are in the process of getting a new home. In the meantime, friends and teammates of Marcus at Central have been donating whatever they can for their friend in need.
"The rest of the team have offered to help any way they can," Charles said. "They've been offering to help us move, they gave him video games -- even giving my youngest, Jeremiah, clothes and shoes. It's been overwhelming, and even coach Fraliex as soon as he heard about it, he went into action. He gave me some resources to help us get back on our feet."
See Eaves/Page B2
On top of all that has happened to him over the past couple of weeks, Marcus is managing to put together a great start to the season and is averaging nine points per outing.
"Given the fact that I just got out of eighth grade, and I'm already starting in varsity. I still have a lot to learn," he said. "It's been a good experience so far."
For Marcus, having his father on the sideline every step of the way has been helpul.
"It's growing pains for him," Charles said. "I already wear several different hats, but now I have to be able to manage dad and coach. For Marcus, it's really different trying to express love as a father -- but tough love as a coach."
The Go Fund Me page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/making-marcus-christmas-special where any donation will go towards the Eaves family.
