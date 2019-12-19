Both Dawson Springs teams lose on the road
Boys Basketball North 64, Central 45
The Maroons cruised to a crosstown rivalry win Tuesday night, defeating Central 64-45 on the road.
Kenny White led the way scoring 18 points, while Ksuan Casey, Zach Tow and Deljuan Johnson all scored eight in the victory.
The win puts the Maroons at 5-0 on the season, while the Storm remain winless and drop to 0-6.
McLean County 68, Dawson Springs 60
The Panthers dropped back under the .500 line Tuesday night, losing, 68-60, on the road to McLean County.
Dawson Springs is now 3-4 on the year and returns to action later today hosting Caldwell County for a 7:15 p.m. game.
Girls Basketball Union 59, Dawson 40
The Dawson Springs High School girls basketball team dropped their third straight game Tuesday night, losing 59-40 at Union County.
The Lady Panthers started the season at 2-0 but they have hit a wall in recent weeks to drop under the .500 line for the first time this year, sitting at 2-3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.