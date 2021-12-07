Camryn LaGrange exploded in the Lady Maroons match-up against the Lady Colonels of Christian County, posting a season high 26 points to lead her team to an 88-51 win on the road.
Madisonville-North outscored Christian County in three of four quarters of play last night. After the first they were up 24-8, then went on to outscore the Lady Colonels 22-12 in the second period tp head to the locker room 46-20.
Christian County attempted a small rally in the third, outscoring Madisonville 18-14, but the 60-38 deficit was to much for the Lady Colonels to overcome. The Lady Maroons went 28-13 in the final period to claim the 88-51 victory.
Lagrange led the Lady Maroons with 26. Destiny Whitsell scored 17, with Riley Sword and Bryanne Johnson each putting up 15. Amari Lovan would add seven, while Emile Hallum scored six and Kailey Barber scored two.
