Miners rally against Duelers

Eddie Rives started on the bump for the Miners on Thursday night against the Franklin Duelers. Rives gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out six in five innings of work.
The Miners offense got going in the bottom of the sixth inning with Madisonville scoring five runs, coming back from a 6-0 Franklin lead.
At the press deadline, Franklin had a 6-5 lead over Madisonville in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Miners came into the game with a 10-19 record, eight and a half games back behind first place Hoptown.
A full recap of the game will be in the roundup section of Saturday's paper.
Photo by Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
