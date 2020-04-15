NEW YORK — Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63.
The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.
A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership.
“We’re keepers of the flame, I guess,” he said then. “I don’t particularly necessarily enjoy it. It was kind of thrust upon me. At some point, if you’re going to be a leader, you’ve got to step up and you can’t hide in the office.”
But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions.
George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and wife Joan died in December 2018.
He is survived by daughters Jacqueline and Julia, sons George Michael IV and John, granddaughter Anabel, and his three siblings.
Former Royals, Cubs manager Frey dies at 88
SOMERSET, N.J. — Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88.
Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998. The Patriots did not announce a cause of death.
“He was a great baseball mind and the person who gave me my first chance in the game,” former pitcher Sparky Lyle said in a statement about his early minor league manager. “He saw the opportunity for me to be a relief pitcher back then and set me on that path. We remained good friends all this time.”
Born in Cleveland on May 26, 1931, Frey became friends with future major leaguer Don Zimmer at Western Hills High School in Cincinnati.
An outfielder, Frey spent 14 seasons in the minor league organizations of the Boston and Milwaukee Braves, and the St. Louis Cardinals without reaching the majors.
He scouted and managed in the minor leagues for Baltimore and coached for the Orioles under manager Earl Weaver from 1970-79.
Frey replaced Whitey Herzog as the Royals’ manager after the 1979 season. They won the AL West with a 97-65 record in 1980, finishing 14 games ahead of Oakland.
That Royals team rode an offense led by MVP George Brett, Willie Wilson, Hal McRae, Frank White and Willie Aikens, and a pitching staff headed by Dennis Leonard, Larry Gura and Dan Quisenberry, and they swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the AL Championship Series for their first pennant. Kansas City lost the World Series to Philadelphia in six games.
Kansas City was 20-30 when the 1981 season was interrupted by a players’ strike and 10-10 when Frey was fired with the Royals in first place of the second-half divisions standings. He was replaced by Dick Howser, who had been jettiisoned by the Yankees after losing to the Royals.
Frey coached for the New York Mets in 1982 and ‘83, then was hired by the Cubs to replace Charlie Fox. Seeking its first World Series title since 1908, Chicago went 96-65 and won the NL East, reaching the postseason for the first time since 1945.
A celebrated group of Cubs that included Ryne Sandberg, Ron Cey, Gary Matthews, Keith Moreland, Leon Durham and Rick Sutcliffe won the first two games in the best-of-five NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field. But the Cubs lost the next two games at San Diego.
Chicago led 3-0 in Game 5, then allowed two runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh in a 6-3 defeat. They did not reach the World Series until 2016, when they beat Cleveland in seven games.
Frey was voted NL Manager of the Year after leading the Cubs to their first winning record since 1972.
Frey is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Joan Miller; son James; daughters Mary Maenner, Jennifer Stangl and Cindy Sullivan; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
MLB cuts senior staff
pay by 35%, pays all
staff through May
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year and is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday in a memorandum to staff, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. Manfred also said the commissioner’s office will make all planned distributions to teams through May.
“As part of our effort to protect the organization, my senior staff and I have decided to reduce our compensation by an average of 35% for 2020 to help the organization weather this terrible storm,” Manfred wrote in the memo, which described cost-cutting efforts.
“As a result of these developments, I am pleased to be in a position to ensure that all employees that received regular pay checks in April will continue to be paid through May 31,” he wrote. “I am deeply grateful to the owners for supporting my decision to continue to support all of our employees in an environment where the owners and the clubs are facing their own very difficult financial issues.”
MLB’s season was to have started March 26, and teams agreed to advance $170 million to players in salary for the first 60 days of the season. As part of the deal, players agreed to give up claims to the remainder of their roughly $4 billion in salary if no games are played,
MLB and the union have had only a preliminary discussion of potential ways for the season to start if given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials. Having all teams based in the Phoenix area is among the contingency plans being examined,
“As you would expect, we are considering and analyzing a number of possibilities,” Manfred wrote. “Only one decision, however, has been made with respect to the 2020 season: Major League Baseball will return to the field only when public health officials agree that it is appropriate to play and when we are convinced that our return to the field is safe for players, employees and fans. Moreover, we will never, in an effort to begin play, divert resources that are more appropriately devoted to public health initiatives and health care.”
Manfred said his finance leaders have worked with department heads and have “cut programs, canceled events, delayed capital expenditures and renegotiated contracts with vendors.”
“The savings realized have been crucial to our ability to maintain normal operations in other areas,” he added.
Manfred called the distributions to teams “a vital part of our economic system.”
“Clubs rely on these distributions to meet local obligations and to support the financing vehicles that provide much needed liquidity,” he wrote. “We have informed the clubs that we will be making all of the scheduled distributions for April and May. These distributions will assist the Clubs in paying the salary advances that are being made to players under our recent agreement with the MLBPA.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.