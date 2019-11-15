Hightower wins district player of the year, in running for Mr. Football

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association has spoken.
On Thursday, the KFCA named the "Player of the Year" for each district -- and to no one's surprise Madisonville's Jeriah Hightower was among those honored.
Hightower won the Class 4A District 1 award after leading the state in rushing while guiding North to an 8-2 regular season.
"It means a lot to win the award, but it's really more of a team award," he said. "Like I always say, it's the rest of the guys that put me in a position to succeed. They push me in practice and make me better every day. This award is for them just as much as it is for me."
Choosing the senior running back wasn't difficult. Hightower currently has 2,319 yards with 25 touchdowns on the season.
"Coaches really respect Jeriah," said North head coach Jay Burgett about his player. "I anticipate him getting some more accolades before the season is over."
see hightower/page b2
Despite being touted as one of the top players in the state, individual awards are not something that concerns Hightower. His goal remains focused on winning games and a state championship.
"That what we really play for, the wins," said Hightower. "It's not about the personal accolades, it's about winning as many football games as possible and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win the state championship."
Hightower will be recognized for the award next month during the state championship games in Lexington. All the district winners are also finalists for Player of the Year and the coveted Kentucky Mr. Football award.
Something even he can't deny would be amazing to win.
"I think every high school player's goal is to be Mr. Football," said Hightower. "But I'm not focused on that. I'm just focused on winning football games, but it would be great to win Mr. Football."
The district player of the year is something the North coaching staff feels is just the beginning of the awards heading Hightower's way after a stellar senior season.
"This is just the first of what I consider many things he should get," said Burgett. "And the culmination, I think, will be him ending up with a nice college offer and a commitment."
Hightower has been getting a lot of college attention, but he isn't any closer to making a decision. The senior knows that if he keeps on winning, it's only going to get bigger.
"I'm human, just like anybody else," he said. "Of course, I think about college, but right now I'm really just focused on winning games. I know that winning games will bring more colleges in, so that's what I'm working for."
Hightower's next game is the second-round playoff matchup versus Hoptown Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The game was originally slated for the normal Friday night time but snow during the week in both towns forced the game to be moved back a day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.