After a successful first drive for the Storm, the wheels came off as Muhlenberg County handed Hopkins County Central their third loss of the season -- a 50-12 setback Friday night in Greenville.
"We had a good first drive," head coach Stephen Wood said. "We scored, and we couldn't get anything going after that."
Everything went Central's way in that opening drive as they received the kickoff and marched the ball down the field. Adrian Stringer found Jaxon Winn in the endzone for a Storm touchdown with 8:22 remaining in the first.
"I had a seam, inside release," Winn said. "Stringer fired it in the hole, and I stretched out and gave it everything I got to grab onto it."
Chase Garrett's kick was no good, but Central held a 6-0 lead early in the contest.
Muhlenberg County was able to get the ball into Central's end of the field on their first offensive drive, and they thought they had a touchdown, but the ball was knocked down by Blasin Moore and Ian Ellis. The Mustangs eventually found the endzone on the same drive, but the Storm defense blocked the PAT to keep the game tied 6-6 with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
Things started to get out of hand for Central with a high snap to Garrett on fourth down. Muhlenberg County recovered the ball inside the Central 10-yard line to start their second drive with a first-and-goal gift. The Mustangs were able to score another touchdown, but the Central defense prevented any further damage by sacking the Mustang quarterback on the two-point conversion attempt. Central trailed 12-6 with 1:48 left in the first.
"We need to work on keeping our momentum," Winn said. "Just a mistake like a snap going over Garrett's head, and we all have our heads down. That's the one thing we need to work on is our momentum and to keep that fire."
Things only got worse for Central when Stringer was picked off on the first play of the next offensive drive, giving Muhlenberg County the ball back with 1:33 in the first. The Mustangs scored another touchdown, and with a successful two-point conversion they extended their lead to 20-6 as the teams headed to the second quarter.
See Storm/Page B3
Central was able to keep Muhlenberg County at bay for the most of the second quarter, but the offense couldn't get anything going. The Storm fell apart in the final minute of the first half with the Mustangs scoring another touchdown and added another two-point conversion with 48 seconds left to make it 28-6 Muhlenberg County. The Mustangs then recovered their own kickoff on an onside kick allowing them to score one more TD before the half ended. Another successful two-point conversion gave the Mustangs a 36-6 lead going into halftime.
Muhlenberg County didn't let up in the second half, scoring a touchdown with 9:15 in the third quarter. Two-point conversion was good for the Mustangs giving them a 42-6 lead. The Mustangs once again found the endzone with 44 seconds in the third along with another two-point conversion made the game a 50-6 blowout going into the final quarter.
Central found their best scoring chance since the first quarter with first and goal from the Mustang one-yard line with 10 minutes left in the fourth. Stringer was able to fight his way into the endzone to give Central their only score of the second half.
"There was a little gap that I could fit my big body into," Stringer said. "I just hit it as hard as I could and ended up in the endzone."
The Storm's two-point conversion was no good.
Central will be back on the road Friday at Todd County Central with kickoff at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.