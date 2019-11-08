The High School football regular season came to an end last week which brought to a close all the stat races for the year.
North's Jeriah Hightower has taken the spotlight with his rushing numbers reaching 2,231 yards, which puts him top of the state, with 23 touchdowns this year but plenty of local players have set their mark throughout the year.
Central's Adrian Stringer was the leading passer in the area ending the year with 2,458 passing yards with 19 touchdowns despite the Storm's winless season while receiver Blasin Moore led the area in yards with 1,115 and nine touchdowns. Stringer finished the season seventh in the state in passing yards and Moore is sixth in the state in receiving.
On the defensive side, Maroons' Krey Cunningham was the standout ending the season with 83 total tackles with two of them coming for loss and three sacks.
See Stat/Page B2
Here are the local stat leaders based on Kentucky High School Athletic Association website postings:
Passing yards
Mason Wilson Webster 2,458
Hayden Reynolds North 1,409
Rushing yards
Jeriah Hightower North 2,231
Hayden Reynolds North 213
Adrian Stringer Central 154
Lajuan MacAdoo North 140
Nolan Adams Central 138
Receiving yards
Blasin Moore Central 1,115
Deljuan Johnson North 696
Jaxon Winn Central 585
Johntize Miller Central 303
Marquise Parker North 298
Colin Rodgers Central 228
Boyd Metheny North 161
Nick Grant North 153
Jadon Towe North 128
Tackles
Krey Cunnigham North 83
Konner Harrison Central 83
Devon Alshire Central 81
Dru Fleener North 62
Blake Moody North 61
Jared Gobin North 59
Chakari Oliver North 49
Micheal Quarles North 41
Kody Smith Central 40
Devin Pierce Central 40
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.