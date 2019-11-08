The High School football regular season came to an end last week which brought to a close all the stat races for the year.

North's Jeriah Hightower has taken the spotlight with his rushing numbers reaching 2,231 yards, which puts him top of the state, with 23 touchdowns this year but plenty of local players have set their mark throughout the year.

Central's Adrian Stringer was the leading passer in the area ending the year with 2,458 passing yards with 19 touchdowns despite the Storm's winless season while receiver Blasin Moore led the area in yards with 1,115 and nine touchdowns. Stringer finished the season seventh in the state in passing yards and Moore is sixth in the state in receiving.

On the defensive side, Maroons' Krey Cunningham was the standout ending the season with 83 total tackles with two of them coming for loss and three sacks.

Here are the local stat leaders based on Kentucky High School Athletic Association website postings:

Passing yards

Mason Wilson Webster 2,458

Hayden Reynolds North 1,409

Rushing yards

Jeriah Hightower North 2,231

Hayden Reynolds North 213

Adrian Stringer Central 154

Lajuan MacAdoo North 140

Nolan Adams Central 138

Receiving yards

Blasin Moore Central 1,115

Deljuan Johnson North 696

Jaxon Winn Central 585

Johntize Miller Central 303

Marquise Parker North 298

Colin Rodgers Central 228

Boyd Metheny North 161

Nick Grant North 153

Jadon Towe North 128

Tackles

Krey Cunnigham North 83

Konner Harrison Central 83

Devon Alshire Central 81

Dru Fleener North 62

Blake Moody North 61

Jared Gobin North 59

Chakari Oliver North 49

Micheal Quarles North 41

Kody Smith Central 40

Devin Pierce Central 40

