Local Sports
Thursday
Madisonville Miners vs. Franklin Duelers 7 p.m.
Friday
Madisonville Miners at Fulton Railroaders 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 11
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky. - FS1 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. - FS1 6:30 p.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England - ESPN2 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 6, 98 miles, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France - NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland = GOLF 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland - GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, first round, Akron, Ohio - GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, first round, Silvis, Ill. - GOLF 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J. - ESPN2 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Houston at Texas - ESPN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon: Ladies' Semifinals, London - ESPN 7 a.m.
Friday, July 12
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England - ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Sparta, Ky. - NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Sparta, Ky - NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky. - NBCSN 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky. - NBCSN 5 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. - NBCSN 6 p.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 2, England - ESPN 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 7, 143 miles, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, France - NBCSN 7 a.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland - GOLF 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland - GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio - GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, second round, Silvis, Ill. - GOLF 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs - MLB 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia OR Toronto at NY Yankees (6 p.m.) - MLB 5 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Oakland - MLB 9 p.m.
POKER
World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev. - ESPN 8 p.m.
World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev. - ESPN2 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
MLS: New England at D.C. United - ESPN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Semifinals, London - ESPN 7 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut - ESPN2 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle - CBSSN 9 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.