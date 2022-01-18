Hopkins County archers face tough competition over the weekend at the 2022 Henderson County Colonel Classic, failing to grab a top team finish any any division.

Hopkins County Central High School finished second in the high school division, behind hosts Henderson County. The Colonels dominated the meet, posting a team score of 3,303 with an astounding 158 tens. The Storm were second with a team score of 3,114 and 95 tens, finishing ahead of Webster County and Hopkinsville High School.

Landon Groves was the highest finishing Storm archery, shooting a 274 with 13 tens to finish 10th overall in the boys standings. The rest of the top ten for Hopkins Central were:

• Joshua Robinson — 270, 12 tens

• Kaitlyn Wilson — 269, 9

• Casey Hight — 265, 9

• Trey Tedder — 264, 9

• James Turner — 263, 10

• Ashton Cook — 262, 9

• Rylin Clayton --254, 4

• Maddux Ezell — 252, 8

• Lily Payne — 251, 4

In the Middle School division, James Madison finished third behind Henderson County North Middle School and Henderson County South Middle School. Webster County was fourth, followed by Holy Name Middle, Browning Springs, West Hopkins and Hancock County Middle School.

The highest finishing middle schooler from Hopkins County was Browning Spring’s Aiden Kelly. He shot a 278 with 12 tens to be the highest finishing eighth grade boy, and seventh in the overall boys standings. The other highest finishing local archers in the division were:

• Riley Peyton — JMMS — 274, 11

• Braiden Thompson — West Hopkins — 265, 8

• Will Martin — West Hopkins — 264, 8

• Kendall Patterson — JMMS — 263, 6 tens

• Brantley Clark — Browning Springs — 260, 8

• Melody Kincaid — Browning Springs — 259, 10

• Gabriel Chamberlain — Browning Springs — 259, 9

• Kaylee Davis — JMMS — 258, 5

• Aubrie Mcguyer — JMMS — 249, 7

West Hopkins was the only Hopkins County Elementary team to compete. They finished fifth out of five teams.