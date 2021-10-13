Henderson County’s Braeden Myers-Curry made sure the Colonels had the opportunity to repeat as Second Region Champions.

After COVID-19 ended their season after winning the Second Region Tournament last year, Myers-Curry tallied a hat trick as Henderson County took down Madisonville-North Hopkins 4-2 in the Second Region semifinals on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.

The Colonels had multiple chances early but it wasn’t until the 13th minute when Myers-Curry struck first.

Nearly 20 minutes later, it was Myers-Curry again, putting Henderson up 2-0.

The Maroons answered just minutes later when JJ Brown got on the board with his second goal in as many nights on a pass from Caden Crowell in the 35th.

However, Madisonville couldn’t keep the deficit at one before the half as Ashton Todd made it 3-1 Colonels in the 39th minute heading into the break.

Just seven minutes into the second half, it was once again Myers-Curry who put home the dagger, sending the Colonels to the Second Region Championship game and a date with Caldwell County tonight.

The Maroons’ season comes to an end after finishing with an 18-4-2 record.

Henderson and Caldwell will face off for the Second Region Championship at 6 p.m. tonight at the Stadium of Champions.