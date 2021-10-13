Henderson County’s Braeden Myers-Curry made sure the Colonels had the opportunity to repeat as Second Region Champions.
After COVID-19 ended their season after winning the Second Region Tournament last year, Myers-Curry tallied a hat trick as Henderson County took down Madisonville-North Hopkins 4-2 in the Second Region semifinals on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
The Colonels had multiple chances early but it wasn’t until the 13th minute when Myers-Curry struck first.
Nearly 20 minutes later, it was Myers-Curry again, putting Henderson up 2-0.
The Maroons answered just minutes later when JJ Brown got on the board with his second goal in as many nights on a pass from Caden Crowell in the 35th.
However, Madisonville couldn’t keep the deficit at one before the half as Ashton Todd made it 3-1 Colonels in the 39th minute heading into the break.
Just seven minutes into the second half, it was once again Myers-Curry who put home the dagger, sending the Colonels to the Second Region Championship game and a date with Caldwell County tonight.
The Maroons’ season comes to an end after finishing with an 18-4-2 record.
Henderson and Caldwell will face off for the Second Region Championship at 6 p.m. tonight at the Stadium of Champions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.