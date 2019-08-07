Fifteen home games in E.A. Diddle Arena and at least 13 games against teams that won 20-plus games a year ago highlight Western Kentucky University's 2019-20 men's basketball schedule released Tuesday by head coach Rick Stansbury.
"Every year, we strive to put together a schedule that will excite our fans and best prepare our team to compete for championships," Stansbury said. "This season's schedule is full of opportunities, and we will need Hilltopper Nation behind us every step of the way. There are several regional road games that will allow fans to travel with us, and we will need Diddle Arena sold out every night to help us take advantage of one of the best atmospheres in the country."
The Hilltoppers will play at Diddle Arena six times before the start of Conference USA play, including two exhibitions and four regular-season contests.
Among those home contests are Arkansas and Belmont, and the schedule also includes a neutral-site game against Louisville in Nashville, road trips to Rhode Island, Eastern Kentucky and Wright State, as well as play in the 2019 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
WKU opens the season with an exhibition against Kentucky State on Nov. 2 and will also play Kentucky Wesleyan in an in-season exhibition on Dec. 17.
regular season with a pair of home games against Ohio Valley Conference foes -- Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 and Austin Peay on Nov. 9, before traveling to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 15.
WKU will play three games in the 2019 U.S. Virgin Islands, starting against Bowling Green on Nov. 22. The Hilltoppers will either play Cincinnati or Illinois State in their second game of the event. Nevada, Fordham, Grand Canyon and Valparaiso are on the other side of the bracket.
WKU comes out of tournament action to square off with Louisville on Nov. 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Hilltoppers then travel to 2019 Horizon League runner-up Wright State on Dec. 3 before returning home to host Arkansas on Dec. 7. The Razorbacks will be the first SEC team to visit Diddle Arena since Ole Miss in 2014.
After going nearly a month without a home game, the Arkansas matchup is the start of a stretch of 8 of 12 games in Diddle Arena.
After facing Kentucky Wesleyan, the Hilltoppers will travel to first-time opponent Rhode Island on Dec. 21 and wrap up nonconference play at home against Belmont on Dec. 28.
The Hilltoppers will play five of their first seven C-USA games in Diddle Arena, beginning with North Texas on Jan. 2 and Rice on Jan. 4. They then travel to UAB on Jan. 9 and Middle Tennessee on Jan. 11 before hosting defending conference champion Old Dominion on Jan. 16 and Charlotte on Jan. 18.
WKU will play travel partner Marshall twice in a span of four days -- starting Jan. 22 in Huntington, W.Va., and then again on Jan. 25 in Bowling Green.
The Hilltoppers also have road trips to Florida Atlantic (Jan. 30) and FIU (Feb. 1), and to UTEP (Feb. 13) and UTSA (Feb. 15), sandwiched around home games against Louisiana Tech (Feb. 6) and Southern Miss (Feb. 8). The final four games of the regular season will once again be decided at a later date under the C-USA Bonus Play model.
The 2020 C-USA Basketball Championships will take place March 11-14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
C-USA's television partners could still ask for date changes to accommodate broadcast schedules. Game times will be announced at a later date.
