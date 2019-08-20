North opens season with win over Union

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School volleyball team started their season Monday with a straight-set victory over Union County.
The Lady Maroons took care of business in the first set 25-18; fought off a surging comeback in the second to take the set 25-23 and powered through the third 25-10 to get the opening-day win.
"Well, we ended up winning that part is good," said new Lady Maroon head coach Abbey Sanderson. "Other than that, we can still perform way better than tonight."
In the first two sets, Madisonville showed some of the new-season rust, but it started to fade away by the third set.
"We saw tonight the things we have to continue improving on for the rest of the season," said Sanderson. "I'm excited about the outcome, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Senior Madison McCabe was the leading scorer on the night, producing 21 points overall, while junior Natalie Collier was right behind her putting up another 20.
"Maddie (McCabe) and Natalie (Collier) are our outside hitters, and they are our crowd pleasures," said Sanderson. "They get it going, and it gets us all going as a team. They are real good mood boosters when we are getting down."
In the first set, McCabe opened up an early-five lead point with six straight serving terms to go up 9-4. From there the Lady Maroons took care of business. They protected the lead the rest of the way before Kaitlyn Orange closed out the set serving three straight aces to put North ahead 25-18.
Collier then kicked off the second set serving five straight points to continue the good mood. North went up 7-2, 12-5, and 17-11 at various points in the set, but the run slowly dwindle down. The Bravettes came all the way back to 17-13 before a North called a timeout. Union got the next three points to make it a one
See North/Page B2
score game at 17-16. With the pressure back up, North still managed to hold on to the set closing it out on an 8-7 run.
The third set was a different story for North. They again opened a big 12-5 lead but this time closed it out. They allowed only five more points after a Union timeout to pick up the third set 25-10.
"From today, we will only keep improving," said Sanderson.
The Lady Maroons return to the court later today when they host Daviess County at 7 p.m.
