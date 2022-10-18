Sports reporter

Tuesday night at Madisonville-North Hopkins the boys soccer team “packed the hill’ as fans came out and cheered the Maroons to a 5-0 victory over Elizabethtown in the first round of the State Tournament.

The win marks the Maroons first win in the state tournament since fall of 2019, when Madisonville beat Henderson 3-2 in the opening round, then fell 3-2 to Daviess County in the second round.

The Maroons scored early in the first half around the 34:42 mark from after Eli Redpath booted the first goal in off a assist from Ivan Juarez for a 1-0 lead. The first half remained a tight game and at the end of the half going into the brake the Maroons had the lead 1-0.

Coming out of the brake the Maroons added their second goal quickly after JJ Brown found the net off a assist from Maverick Peyton for a 2-0 lead. The Maroons third goal of the night came from Maverick Peyton sending a head shot out of reach and into the net off a assist from Ivan Juarez and Sam Dodds to take the 3-0 lead.

North kept the Panthers out of the net and would add another goal from JJ Brown off a assist from Dru Lile and Ivan Juarez off the assist from JJ Brown with five seconds left in the game. Maroon Goalies Ethan Peyton had seven saves and Maroon Goalie Will Sampson finished with three saves for the game.

“I’m super proud of our boys, our defense was on point tonight against the the second highest scoring team in the state” said Maroon Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou.

With the win North Hopkins advances to the next round this Saturday in Louisville against St. Xavier. Madisonville played St. Xavier earlier in the season but fell short in a 2-1 lose.

With this win the Maroons are on a 12 game winning streak with the last three being shutouts.