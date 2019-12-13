The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers were handed their first loss of the young season as they fell to University Heights 61-49 Thursday night.
"Rebounding was our biggest flaw tonight," Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. "Not getting under the basket, boxing out, giving them second chance shots. We also had a poor shooting night. We couldn't get anything to fall."
Dawson was able to keep pace with UHA, trailing by two points for most of the first quarter. With less than three minutes to go in the period, Brooklyn Clark drove the lane, made the layup to tie it up 8-8 and got fouled in the process. She made the free throw to give Dawson their first lead of the game at 9-8.
UHA ended up getting the lead back thanks to a 4-0 run to make the score 12-9 visitors.
The Lady Blazers started to open things up going on a 15-6 run to give them a 27-17 lead with two minutes until halftime. Dawson managed to get the leader under 10 at 32-24 at the break.
Clark entered halftime already in double figures with 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
UHA started to pull away in the third quarter, going into the final eight minutes of play with the lead 46-32 over Dawson.
The Lady Blazers started the fourth with a 11-4 run in the first five minutes of play to put the game away at 57-36.
During the closing minutes of the game, Dawson's Macy Drennan went down hard at the Lady Panther end of the court. She was able to get up after a few moments, but went to the bench with an apparent ankle injury.
After play resumed, Dawson started to apply full court press down by 21 with less than two minutes to go. The Lady Panthers were unable to get over the hump as the final buzzer sounded to make it official.
Clark was the only Dawson player to score double figures with 19 points. Denisha Randolph scored eight points for the Lady Panthers.
"Brooklyn is the one who gets the ball rolling for us," Scott said. "We need more shots to fall for us and more players to hit double digits more consistently."
Dawson will be back in action tonight as they will host Hopkins County Central.
"We need to try to ice, rest and eat well going into tomorrow," Scott said. "Going against Central is going to be no different. It's going to be a scrappy battle. Maybe it will help that it's at our gym and we can get more shots to fall."
Tip off tonight is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Dawson.
