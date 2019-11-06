Boys Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins sophomore Jackson Hill and Hopkins County Central senior Trae Barber made the boys golf All 2nd Region Team for 2019. Hill also made 2nd Team All-State after he finished 15th in the KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green.
Girls Golf
North sophomore Kaitlyn Zieba and senior Rachel Carver made the All 2nd Region Team in girls golf and the Lady Maroons' head coach Sam Westfall was named 2nd Region Coach of the Year. The Lady Maroons made it to the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament as a team and finished eighth.
Volleyball
North senior made the Honorable Mention list for All-State. McCabe is the first Lady Maroon volleyball player to make the list. The senior had a team leading 526 kills for the 2019 season, which ended after North's 3-0 loss to University Heights in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament.
