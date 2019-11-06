Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.