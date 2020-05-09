It’s rare that I have a column that is on Mother’s Day weekend. However, since live sporting events are rare on the local scene currently due to the Covid-19 cancellations, I wanted to take this opportunity to write a special Mother’s Day column.
If you are reading this, I assume you have some interest at some level in sports. My guess is many of you have either been a player, coach, fan or a spectator at a sporting event. Whether you realize it or not your view of sports has been influenced by your Mother and since this is Mother’s Day weekend I wanted to talk about the role of mothers and their influence in sports.
Additionally, since I have never featured my own mother in a sports column in all of my years of writing this column I hope you will not mind that I use her as an illustration of how mothers can influence our view of sports.
My mother, Nell Wiley Cartwright, was born May 23, 1933 which if you do the math mean she’ll turn 87 this month. I am fortunate in that she is still not only living but in good health and still follows sports.
My mother grew up in northern Hopkins County and attended a one-room school, Hawkins school, Onton High School and Hanson High School. She grew up with four older brothers and a younger sister so she played sports with her family.
When she graduated from Hanson High School in 1951, young girls did not have the opportunity for organized sports as they have today. Girls’ high school basketball had been abolished in the early 1930s and was not brought back until the mid-1970s. However this did not stop my mother from being a sports fan.
Much like other female athletes of that era, my mother was a cheerleader in high school. She attended not only the basketball games where she was a cheerleader but went to other schools high school basketball games. Even today, she can still talk about a trip she made to the state tournament to see Madisonville High School in 1949 and how they lost on a controversial last second shot to Paris High School.
She remembers riding on two lane roads from northern Hopkins County, using ferries to cross over the rivers to downtown Louisville to watch the state tournament as a teenager. The love of high school basketball was instilled in me at an early age in part from my mother.
My mother’s influence on basketball was important but her influence was also important in my love of baseball. She grew up in the era when there was Sunday afternoon baseball, which I refer to as town baseball. She grew up going to games in Ashbyburg and to this day when she and I are driving around Ashbyburg she reminisces about where the baseball field was located.
Her and my father’s love of baseball also meant that we spent many family trips going to baseball stadiums to see teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and the Evansville Triplets.
My guess is that many of you have had a mother such as mine who also watches sports on television. Although the Covid-19 lockdown has forced postponement of the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, when it resumes you will find my mother watching a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game most every night in the spring, summer and early fall.
Additionally, my mother is probably like many mothers that you know in that she is a diehard college basketball fan. However, there is a little-known fact that many of you may not know — my mother is probably more knowledgeable as a college basketball referee from her couch than most people who are calling the games.
With her love for baseball and basketball, it is not then coincidental that my two favorite sports as a youth and still today are basketball and baseball. I grew up playing both sports. My mother, like many of your mothers I would guess, was the person responsible for washing our dirty baseball and basketball uniforms and to make sure we had clean uniforms and practice gear.
Unlike women of today, there were not many women of my mother’s era coaching youth sports teams when I was a youngster. However, that did not stop her from being a fan in the stands and attending and watching almost every one of mine or my brother’s games during our youth.
Yes, the involvement of women in sports today may be different than it was for my mother. However, she and other women and mothers like her have had a great influence on sports. This Mother’s Day, I hope whether your mother is alive or not, you will remember the influence they have had on your life and, if possible, thank them.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
