Hopkins County Central ended their regular season with a loss on the road last night, falling 83-69 to Lyon County in Eddyville, where it was the second and third quarters that cost the Storm the game.
After trailing by just four at the end of the first eight minutes at 16-12, Hopkins County got outscored 24-16 in the third to head to the half trailing 40-28. The Lyons then came back in the third to outscore the Storm 26-16 to take a 66-44 lead into the final quarter.
In the final eight minutes of the game, Hopkins Central would manage to cut into the Lyon County lead, outpacing the Lyons 25-17, but it wasn’t enough to close the game. The Storm fell 83-69 in their final game of the regular season.
Hopkins Central will play Caldwell County in the opening round of the District Tournament on Monday in Princeton. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The two teams met twice this season with the Tigers winning in both meetings (70-60 and 76-65).
Hopkins Central 12-16-16-25 - 69
Lyon County 16-24-26-17 - 83
Eaves 24, Skeen 14, Morris 14, Hooke 6, Weldon 4, Browning 3, Belt 2, Hall 2
