Helton intends to pick up where he left off at Western

BOWLING GREEN
Tyson Helton has heard the talk, he's read the preseason prognostications about Western Kentucky being a middle-of-the-pack Conference USA team, at best, and he knows the Hilltoppers won just three of 12 football games in 2018.
He isn't fazed by any of this.
Calmly and coolly, the first-year head coach laid out the expectations he has for Western this season during the program's media day on Tuesday morning in the Harbaugh Club at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Our goal as a football team is to win every game we play," Helton said. "Now, to do that we better be really good, we better be sharp in all three phases of the game, and we better stay healthy.
"Our goal here is always going to be to win championships."
To understand and appreciate where Helton is coming from here, it is essential to recall his first go-around at WKU when, as Jeff Brohm's offensive coordinator, Helton helped turn the Hilltoppers into one of the most explosive and fan-friendly offensive forces in America.
He was here when WKU shocked undefeated and No. 19 Marshall on that fateful Nov. 28, 2014 afternoon in Huntington, West Virgina, when Brandon Doughty connected with Willie McNeal on a do-or-die 2-point conversion to end the game with Western on top (gulp!) 67-66.
He was here the following year when the Hilltoppers went 12-2 overall and were unscathed in Conference USA, winning the first of consecutive league championships -- closing the season with six straight victories, including a 45-35 conquest of South Florida and former WKU coach Willie Taggart in the Miami Beach Bowl.
Incredibly, Western finished the 2015 season ranked among the nation's Top 25 teams -- a fact Helton was delighted to bring to the forefront on Tuesday.
"We had a championship culture when I was here before, and that's what we're looking to restore," he said. "We were in the Top 25 when I left this place
See Helton/page B2
helton
and we definitely want Western Kentucky to part of the national conversation again.
"How long will it take us to get there? I don't know, but we'll be working every single day as hard as we possibly can to make that the standard. It's been done here before. We're looking to do it again."
After 2015, Helton departed WKU to join his brother Clay Helton at Southern Cal (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, 2016 and 2017), before accepting the same position at Tennessee in 2018.
Through it all, Helton, 42, could never quite shake the sweet memories of his two-year stint at WKU.
"This place has always been special to me," Helton said. "We had it going so well under coach (Jeff) Brohm the first time I was here, and it was just an exciting time in my career. Other than my dad (Kim, an analyst in the WKU football program) and my brother, Jeff Brohm has had the biggest impact on my coaching career, and not just in football but in life."
Helton returned to Western to replace Mike Sanford, dismissed after two seasons (9-16 record) that saw the Hilltoppers reverse course severely.
Helton, though, seems undaunted by the program's recent struggles.
"Since I've been back, there have been nothing but pleasant surprises here," he said. "Hilltopper Hall is a new athletic dorm that's going to help us in terms of bringing in players, the campus continues to grow and is more beautiful than ever, and I've been reminded how welcome the campus makes you feel -- it was that way the first time I was here, and it's still like that."
Now, Helton looks forward to making it a winning place on the gridiron once again.
"This is where the rubber meets the road," he said. "Both our players and coaching staff are excited to see what we can accomplish this season. We have 105 players in camp and I'm feeling pretty good about the roster -- there will be a lot of good competition going on as we build toward the start of the season.
"We have two rallying cries. The first one is 'Just win,' The second is 'WIT' (Whatever it takes). At this level, it's about winning, and that's what we intend to do."
Encouraging and invigorating words, to be sure, for Hilltopper Nation.
