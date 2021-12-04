Hopkins County Central (0-1) traveled to Elkton last night to face Todd County Central (1-0), hoping to bounce back from season opening loss to Lyon County on Tuesday night at home.
The Rebels got on the board first with just over seven minutes in the opening period, but The Storm immediately answered. Todd Central would control the pace for half the quarter, eventually pulling out to a two point lead, before Hopkins Central would reel them back in, taking their first lead with just over four minutes on the clock. They would swap the lead several times before the Storm seemed to find their pace, pulling out to a 12-8 lead by the end of the period.
In the second box, it was Hopkins Central’s turn to shine. While Todd Central would score first in the quarter, the Storm would manage to outscore the Rebels 21-13 in the period, pulling out to a 33-21 lead by the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Storm kept the pressure on in the third period, keeping the Rebels ay bay never quite being able to put the game out of range. Hopkins Central outscored the Rebels 22-19 in the third period to hold onto the lead.
In fourth and final the Storm would once again come out on top, outscoring the Rebels 12-9 to take a 67-49 victory.
Hopkins Central wont get any rest today, as they head to Union County to face the Webster County Trojans in the 6th/7th District Shootout at 2:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.