Friday night in Mortons Gap started just how every fan wants to see their homecoming game begin, with Hopkins County Central High School marching down the field on the opening drive to take a quick 7-0 thanks to a touchdown by Calil McNary. Unfortunately Todd County Central had something to say about that.
The Rebels wouldn’t waste time, answering right back with a touchdown of their own to tie the game a 7-7.
On their next drive, Central Quarterback Jaden Brasher handed it off to Logan Rodgers for a big gain down the field. Calil McNary once again punched it in to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Central added six more in the second Quarter but the Rebels went into halftime with the lead 28-20.
Todd Central came out in the second half adding seven more points to take a 15 point lead on the Storm 35-20. Central cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels held on for the 38-35 win.
Storm Quarterback Jaden Brasher finished the night with 5 of 11 completions for a total of 57 yards passing and 45 yards rushing and one touchdown. Calil McNary finished the night with 171 yards rushing with four touchdowns for the Storm. Logans Rodgers rushed for 65 yards with a two point conversion and Harlee Egbert finished the night with 17 total yards on the ground. Special Teams Elijah Davis was 3-4 on PAT attempts. For the Storm defense James Posey had a fumble recovery.
With the loss Central drops to 2-2 on the season and will travel to Ballard Memorial
