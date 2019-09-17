Central blows out Lyon County, Lady Maroons golf invited to play in Lexington

Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 10, Lyon County 0: Katelyn Cavanaugh and Priya Holmes both scored four goals each in the match. Lily Melton also scored two goals and recorded three assists. Kire Peyton made two saves picking up her second shutout of the season. Cavanaugh sealed the win via the 10-goal mercy rule with 22 minutes remaining in the second half.
Girls Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins at Graves County Invitational: Rachel Carver carded 80 for the 18-hole round as she led the Lady Maroons to a fourth place finish. Kaitlyn Zeiba wasn't far behind with 81 strokes on her scorecard. With the fourth place finish in Graves County, the Lady Maroons have been invited to play in the KGCA All-State Championships in Lexington this weekend. Only the top 15 teams get invited to the tournament in Lexington.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, South Spencer (Rockport, Ind.) 1: Logan Rainwater recorded a hat trick on Saturday with three goals. Luke McElroy and Jeshua DeLeon also scored for North. Goalkeeper Alex Brooks made three saves and Niko Perez got some action in net for North recording one save.
Warren East 4, Hopkins County Central 1: Dakota Pulliam scored Central's only goal against South Warren. Goalkeeper Chase Garrett made seven saves but allowed four goals in the loss.
