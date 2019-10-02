Webster County dominated over Union County and host Hopkins County Central on Tuesday.
Ryan Roland recorded the best time for the boys 5K with a time of 18:45.
His teammate, Trevor Baker, was right behind him with a time of 18:45.50.
Kaleb Gamble finished with the best time for the Storm clocking in at 19:35, good enough for a sixth place finish.
Webster also won the girls 5K with Reece Powell coming in first for the Lady Trojans at 23:46.
Central's Siena Welch finished in sixth with the best time for the Lady Storm with 26:33, her teammate Schelci Cabarrero-Hern wasn't too far behind coming in seventh at 26:42.
