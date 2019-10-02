OWENSBORO -- On a sweltering Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club, Webster County's Grant Puckett and Madisonville-North Hopkins' Jackson Hill found a way to get it done.
Puckett, who shot 77, and Hill, who squeezed in with a 78, were among seven individuals to qualify for the upcoming state tournament based on their performances at the Boys' 2nd Region Golf Tournament.
"I drove it good and I hit my irons good," said the Trojans' Puckett, a junior. "But I didn't putt well today, and that hurt my score."
Only a sophomore, Hill qualified for state for the third consecutive season -- despite a supbar round.
"I didn't play well today, but I've grown as a player this year, definitely," said Hill, whose season average was 73. "Overall, it's been a very successful season."
In the team standings, the Maroons tied for fifth with Owensboro Catholic at 343.
"I think every one of my guys had a rough front nine, and then they came back and played a better back nine," North coach Tim Davis said. "There are bigger things ahead for Jackson Hill -- he's had a very strong, consistent season for us.
"We're a growing team and we don't lose anyone (to graduation), so we should come back strong and compete well next season. This is a group with a lot of potential."
Also scoring for North were Aaron Munger (82), Andrew Davis (92) and Ben Dickerson (91).
Hopkins County Central wound up in 11th place at 363.
See Golf/Page B3
golf
"We didn't do as well as we would have liked," Storm coach Blake Nelson said. "I think we were a little nervous and the course was playing pretty tough.
"We had some successes this year, though, and we had a lot of fun -- it was a good season."
Scoring for Central were Trae Barber (87), Gabe Edwards (87), Kaleb Adams (88) and Ryan Crook (101).
Led by Puckett, Webster County placed 13th with a 366. Others scoring for the Trojans were Grant Turner (89), Cade McCully (96) and Gentry Jones (104).
Dawson Springs finished 14th at 387, led by Gage Smiley's 88. Also scoring for the Panthers were Addison Whalen (94), Carlton McQuiston (102) and Brennen Cunningham (103).
"This is the first year Gage has played, so I'm really tickled for him," Dawson Springs coach Scott Dillingham said. "That's a pretty good showing for him in the regional tournament. He settled into things pretty good as the round progressed."
Daviess County won the team championship (315) behind the strong play of senior Daniel Love, who captured his first individual regional title with an even par 72. Ohio County was a closer-than-expected second with a solid 320.
In addition to Puckett and Hill, individual state qualifiers included the University Heights tandem of Wes Wood (75) and Jiles Wyatt (76), Owensboro Catholic's Jakob Wellman (75), Muhlenberg County's Nolan Nofsinger (78), and Hopkinsville's James Folz (78).
The Leachman/KHSAA Boys' State Tournament begins next Friday (Oct. 11) at Bowling Green Country Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.