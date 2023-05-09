Lady Maroon Amya King made it official on Friday by signing her letter-of -intent to continue her volleyball career with Kentucky State.
King choked backed the tears in a very emotional atmosphere for both her and her family, friends, and Coaches. She thanked everyone that pushed her on and off the court get her where she is today.
She ended her senior campaign with the Lady Maroons recording 877 of Madisonville’s 938 assists, averaging 8.35 assists per game.
