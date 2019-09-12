Volleyball
Hopkins County Central 3, Crittenden County 1: The Lady Storm snapped their three game losing streak on Tuesday night with a win on the road at Crittenden County in four sets. Central took the first set 25-23, but Crittenden County wonthe second set 25-16. Central bounced back in the third set, winning 25-20 and sealed the victory with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
Christian Fellowship 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: In North's first home match since Aug. 20, the Lady Maroons lost in three sets to Christian Fellowship (25-14, 25-10, 25-20). Madison McCabe recorded three kills for North. Slexis Fliehman recorded 27 digs in the match and Palysia Browder had two aces.
Boys Soccer
Owensboro 2, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: North was handed their second loss of the season on Tuesday in Owensboro 2-1. Luke McElroy scored the lone goal for the Maroons, his seventh in the season. Hayden Terry was credited with the assist. North goalkeeper Alex Brooks made eight saves but allowed two goals.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 8, Fort Campbell 0: Camryn LaGrange led the offense for North with four goals and three assists for the match. Kensley Zieba, Lillie Carmen, Raelynn Blanford and Katelyn Morris also scored for the Lady Maroons. Carmen had two assists and Blanford had one assist. Kylee Coyle and Emma Peyton also recorded one assist. Kara Franklin made three saves in goal for North, as she also picked up her fifth shutout of the season.
