Local Sports
Wednesday
Madisonville Miners at Henderson Flash 7 p.m.
Thursday
Madisonville vs. Paducah Chiefs 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times central)
Wednesday, July 17
BOWLING
PBA: Summer League Semifinals - FS1 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France - NBCSN 7 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich. - GOLF 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Oakland (2:30 p.m.) - MLB 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) - MLB 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees - ESPN 6 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress) - MLB 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif. - ESPN2 10 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Phoenix - NBA 2:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota - NBA 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
BOWLING
PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals - FS1 8 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at Calgary - ESPN2 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France - NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky. - GOLF 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m. (Friday)
MLB BASEBALL
Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City - MLB 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati - MLB 6 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Philadelphia Freedoms vs. Orlando Storm - CBSSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati - ESPN 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Los Angeles - NBA 2:30 p.m.
