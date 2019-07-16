Local Sports

Wednesday

Madisonville Miners at Henderson Flash 7 p.m.

Thursday

Madisonville vs. Paducah Chiefs 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times central)

Wednesday, July 17

BOWLING

PBA: Summer League Semifinals - FS1 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France - NBCSN 7 a.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich. - GOLF 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Oakland (2:30 p.m.) - MLB 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) - MLB 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees - ESPN 6 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress) - MLB 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif. - ESPN2 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Phoenix - NBA 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota - NBA 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

BOWLING

PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals - FS1 8 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Toronto at Calgary - ESPN2 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France - NBCSN 6:30 a.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky. - GOLF 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m. (Friday)

MLB BASEBALL

Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City - MLB 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati - MLB 6 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Philadelphia Freedoms vs. Orlando Storm - CBSSN 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati - ESPN 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Los Angeles - NBA 2:30 p.m.

