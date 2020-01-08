Grigg returns to lineup in Central's loss at Caldwell

Hopkins County Central's losing streak continued on Tuesday as they fell 55-48 to 7th District foe Caldwell County. Central is currently on a three-game losing steak and fell to 3-8 on the season.
"It was a tale of two halves for us tonight," Oldham said. "We need to figure out a way to play as hard as we did in the second half tonight for an entire game."
Madison Grigg was back in the starting lineup tonight after sitting out at Trigg County due to an injury she suffered over the weekend at Muhlenberg County.
"You can tell a difference in our team when she is in the lineup and when she's not," Oldham said. "You can knock her down, but she'll get right back up. When we get our other two starters back in there, we should be fine."
Caldwell started out the contest with a 9-5 run in the first four minutes. The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 10 going into the second quarter at 17-7.
Central doubled their score in the opening minutes of the second period, cutting the Caldwell lead to 19-14. With 1:42 until halftime, some confusion occurred on the floor as Lillie Whitaker-Greer entered the game but the wrong jersey number for her was given to the official scorer prior to the opening tip, prompting the referees to be called over to the scorer's table.
After the refs talked it over among themselves, they gave Central a technical foul adding to an already-rough night for the Lady Storm. When the first half was all said and done, Central trailed 31-18.
Central did a better job in the third quarter drawing fouls, putting them in the bonus in the final seconds of the frame. The Lady Storm were able to cut Caldwell's lead back to 10 points with the score 42-32 going into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter was starting, Briana Fritz was fouled hard in front of the Central bench. Keli Reynolds came in to shoot the free throws for Fritz as she went to the bench after getting checked out by Central's trainer. Fritz returned to the game about a minute later.
In the meantime, Central went on a 6-0 run until Caldwell hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-38 Lady Tigers with 5:30 to go.
With just over two minutes remaining, Central cut down the Caldwell lead to two points with the score 47-45. Caldwell's coach was screaming for a timeout, but he wasn't granted one until Grigg was fouled. When play resumed, Grigg knocked down one of her free throws to make it 47-46, Caldwell.
Caldwell extended their late lead to 51-48 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, causing Oldham to call a timeout to go over some last-minute strategy.
The Lady Tigers were able to build on their lead in the closing seconds as they earned the win.
Grigg led the Lady Storm in scoring with 14 points, and she was nearly perfect from the charity stripe as she made 90% of her free throws.
"I'm proud of the way Grigg played tonight," Oldham said. "When she missed her one free throw, she couldn't believe that it didn't go in for her like it was up to that point."
Kire Peyton was also in double figures with 12 and Fritz contributed nine points in the loss. The Lady Storm will be off until next Tuesday when they will be at Union County to take on the Bravettes at 7:30 p.m.
