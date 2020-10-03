If you are a professional baseball fan there is nothing better than the month of October, as the playoffs start and baseball is on television almost every day and night.
In 2020, we have seen Major League Baseball implement some rule changes. As the playoffs get under way this week, I thought we would hear from some of our local baseball fans on whether or not they would like to see these rule changes permanent going forward in America’s past-time.
For my panel of experts, I located some diehard baseball fans. I reached out to Austin Starks, who is a baseball coach at Hopkins County Central, and Alan Hall, head coach at Madisonville North Hopkins. They are both St. Louis Cardinal fans, and I asked two die hard St. Louis fans Jim G. Allen and Meredith Henninger to join in our this topic.
To give you some idea how big a fan Allen and Henninger are, they rarely ever miss a game. Henninger noted this season during COVID 19 he has recorded and watched every St. Louis Cardinal game.
In the interest of diversity, I did ask a Chicago Cubs fan to participate in Hopkins Central head coach Travis Coyle.
DESIGNATED HITTER IN BOTH LEAGUES
In baseball, the designated hitter is a player that bats and does not play in the field defensively. Typically, in MLB the designated hitter typically bats for the pitcher. The designated hitter was first adopted in the American League in 1973 and is used in almost all college and high school baseball leagues. The one exception is MLB’s National League.
In the 2020, season the National used the designated hitter so obviously the question going forward is should we adopt this as a permanent rule for the National League?
The people who are proponents of not having a designated hitter, such as myself, like the strategy that you see in the National League.
Managers have to often decide whether or not to let the pitcher bat or pinch hit for them. There is no such strategy in the American League where you have the DH.
For the record, I would admit I am in a distinct minority in being opposed to the DH. Among our local experts they are adamant that they are in favor of the designated hitter going forward.
Coach Hall, who was quite a hitter in his own right, was a big supporter of making the designated hitter permanent in the National League.
“I like the offensive that you get from the designated hitter versus letting a major league pitcher bat,” Hall said.
Coach Coyle agreed with Hall.
“It is good to see more sluggers bat than pitchers up there batting just because they have to,” he said.
Allen said this season has changed his mind on the issue.
“As a National Leaguer, I wasn’t sure I would like the designated hitter, but I have gotten use to it.”
Henninger also supports this rule change.
“I have thought for some time that both leagues should have the same rules,” Henninger said.
THREE BATTER MINIMUM
One of the changes we have seen in 2020 is in an effort to reduce the number of pitching changes and, in turn, to speed the game along. MLB adopted a rule change that requires a pitcher to face a minimum of three batters or pitch to the end of the inning.
“Requiring the pitcher to face at least three batters speeds up the game. What you were seeing was pitching changes for every batter in the late innings and it would take five to six minutes to change out a pitcher,” said Allen.
Henninger agreed.
“The Cardinals would keep an old lefthander just to face a left handed hitter. A pitcher should be able to pitch to both right and left handers and this rule would shorten many games.”
Coyle disagreed with the other panelists.
“I think the strategy has made baseball great as it is and pitching matchups are part of that,” said Coyle.
RUNNER ON SECOND BASE
A third rule that you have seen in MLB this season is placing a runner at second base when the games goes into extra innings. Typically the person who made the last out in the previous inning has been placed on second base to start the last inning. The runner on second base rule has been used in the minor leagues for the last two years.
The purpose of this rule is fairly clear: baseball and particularly their television partners don’t like to see these extremely long extra-inning games. The playoff game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves (which did not have this rule in effect) went for 41/2 hours this past week.
Allen remembered in a 2019 season that he missed part of the St. Louis Cardinals epic 19 inning game because it went on almost 7 hours. He stated recently “I am in favor of putting a runner on second base in extra innings. By this time, most viewers are ready for the game to end and it is fair to both teams.”
Several of our other experts were not quite sure on this rule change and wanted some more time to experiment with it.
My guess is that the designated hitter rule change and the rule requiring relief pitchers to face three batters will be part of baseball’s future. However, placing a runner on the second base in extra innings may have to wait for a few years.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: mailto:kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.