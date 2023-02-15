As the regular season nears an end, the Dawson Springs Panthers are ending the year on a hot note, winning three of their last four to move to 11-17 on the season. In an odd side note, the Panthers scored 62 points in each of their last three.
Dawson is set to face Madisonville-North Hopkins in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament on Tuesday night at Hopkins County Central, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs 62
Crittenden County 61
After beating Logan County 52-50 last Monday, the Panthers got a brief break before heading to Marion on Friday night to face the Crittenden County Rockets.
In the previous two meetings, both during last basketball season, the Rockets had defeated the Panthers 60-44 and 67-33, but it was a different Dawson Springs team that showed up on Friday.
Crittenden County jumped out to an early lead, outscoring the Panthers 20-16 in the first period and 19-14 in the second to head to the break with a 39-30 lead. The added to that lead in the third quarter, outscoring Dawson 16-14 to head into the final period with a comfortable 55-44 lead.
In the final eight minutes things swung drastically in the opposite direction. After trailing the entire game, Dawson Springs began clawing their way back into the game, closing to within one at 60-59 with the clock under a minute. Crittenden County went to the line with just a handful of seconds left on the clock, nailing just one of two free throws to make it 61-59.
Michael Faughn rebounded the missed free throw and drove down the court as the clock dropped into single digits. The junior had a wide open path to the basket, but instead fed the ball out to Rex Blue who was unguarded in the wings. The sophomore put up a fadeaway jumper from behind the arch as the buzzer sounded. He was on his back on the ground as the ball dropped through the rim, giving the Panthers the win at 62-61.
Three Panthers hit double digits on the night, let by Montgomery Johnston with 26, including two threes while going four-for-five from the charity stripe. Jaden Plunkett added 17 to the total, sinking five-of-six threes on the night, while Blue hit a pair of tres, including the game winner, on his way to posting 11 points. Casey Fain, Jaxen Thomas, Robert Bullock and Deacon Deaver all scored two points in the contest.
Dawson Springs 62
Trigg County 84
The Panthers hadn’t beaten Trigg County since Feb. 11, 2020, and the trend continued on Monday night with the Wildcats jumping out to an early 27-14 lead in the first quarter.
Dawson battled back in the second quarter, outscoring Trigg 14-10 to head to the locker room down by nine at 37-28.
The Wildcats controlled the second half, outpacing the Panthers 27-18 in the third and 20-16 in the fourth to take an 84-62 win.
Plunkett led Dawson with 20. Johnston added 16 and Blue scored 14. Thomas and Faughn each scored four, while Deven and Fain has two each.
Dawson Springs 62
Heritage Christian 51
Heritage Christian Academy won the tip and took an early 2-0 lead. Dawson would tie the game up at 4-4, but the Warriors jumped back ahead at 6-4. That changed at the 5:37 mark when Plunkett sank one from outside to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead, their first of the night. HCA would again retake the lead at 10-9, when Thomas threw up a three to put his team back on top 12-10. Dawson would end the quarter on top 17-14.
The two teams would continue to swap the lead during the second period until the Warriors set Dever to the line with 56 seconds left. He sank a pair to put Dawson back on top at 28-26. Plunkett would get fouled twice in the closing minute of the half, going four-for-four from the line to send the Panthers into the locker room up 35-26.
HCA would keep it close in the third period, closing the gap to 46-44 headed into the final quarter. But in the final eight minutes the Panther offense came alive. Dawson outscored HCA 16-7 to take a 62-51 win.
Individual stats from that game were not updated as of press time.
At 11-17 on the season, the Panthers have set their best record since the 2019-20 season, which they ended at 13-18. Last year they went 3-27 and the previous year they were winless at 0-16.
