DS19.jpg

Jaxen Thomas puts up a shot for the Panthers.

 M.G. McKinley

As the regular season nears an end, the Dawson Springs Panthers are ending the year on a hot note, winning three of their last four to move to 11-17 on the season. In an odd side note, the Panthers scored 62 points in each of their last three.

Dawson is set to face Madisonville-North Hopkins in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament on Tuesday night at Hopkins County Central, with tip-off at 6 p.m.

